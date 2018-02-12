Step Up Oklahoma: House Fails To Pass Plan On Initial Vote

The Step Up Oklahoma Plan was touted as the best effort at a steady revenue stream for the state.

The latest voting numbers are 63 yeses and 35 nos, with two members not yet voting.

The vote is open until midnight; however, a supermajority is needed for this bill to pass.

The bill was an effort by a group of business and civic leaders looking to raise $800 million through a combination of tax increases on tobacco and oil and natural gas production.

It would also have changed the structure of income taxes and wind production taxes, all to give the state more stable revenue and give teachers an additional $5,000 per year.

House Speaker Charles McCall said, "this is time for action. This is the time to finally give our hard-working teachers a pay raise."

Representative Scott Inman of Del City said, "they want you to pay more while they have their fat cats get off the hook, and I won't stand for it."

So what happens next? Is it back to the drawing board again to try to raise a revenue plan 76 percent of lawmakers can agree on? That depends on who you ask.

