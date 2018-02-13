Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, FIle). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the ... (AP Photo/Steven Senne, FIle). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the ...

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

The woman hasn't turned in her ticket yet. Lottery officials say they must process the ticket like any other.

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.