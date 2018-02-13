State House Comes Up Short For Step Up OK Bill, Teacher Raises

Interim Director of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wifeMore >>
Interim Director of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wifeMore >>
Police say the now-ex-wife of one of the Oklahoma governor's top aides accused him of choking her years ago, but no charges were filed.More >>
Police say the now-ex-wife of one of the Oklahoma governor's top aides accused him of choking her years ago, but no charges were filed.More >>
Interim Director of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wifeMore >>
Interim Director of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wifeMore >>
Aram Barak Catron of Colcord has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malinda Jane Phillips. He is being sought as a fugitive from justice.More >>
Aram Barak Catron of Colcord has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malinda Jane Phillips. He is being sought as a fugitive from justice.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.