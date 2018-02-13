Community Team Begins Response To Tulsa Mental Health Calls

Starting Tuesday, Tulsa's Community Response Team will begin a new service to those dealing with mental health crises. The team launched as a pilot program back in August.

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa's Community Response Team Handles Mental Health Crises

Now, thanks to funding from the United Way, the team will start working two days a week.

1/12/2018 Related Story: United Way Gives Major Grant To Tulsa’s Community Response Team

A police officer, a therapist and a firefighter/paramedic make up the team.

"The team can bring together a variety of resources to provide the right resource to that individual for the time that we're their. So we're really meeting folks exactly where they're and we're able to get them the care that they need," said Tulsa Fire Department Captain Michael Baker.

The team hopes to expand to seven days a week in the future.