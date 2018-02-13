Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

A federal immigration board issued a stay of deportation for a Kansas father and husband who has been in the country for more than 30 years, but his attorney says he was already on a flight to his native Bangladesh.

A federal immigration board issued a stay of deportation for a Kansas father and husband who has been in the country for more than 30 years, but his attorney says he was already on a flight to his native Bangladesh.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP). In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP). In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Six British friends boarded a sightseeing helicopter outside Las Vegas on their way to one of the busiest and noisiest stretches of the Grand Canyon - tribal land that is less regulated than the national park and allows tour pilots to descend into the natural wonder.

The group never came back from the Hualapai (WAHL'-uh-peye) reservation in northwestern Arizona, where the crumpled wreckage of the EC-130 helicopter lay smoldering in the darkness of the rugged gorge.

Three British tourists died and four others were critically injured Saturday, leaving federal investigators to determine what led the group's birthday celebration to end in tragedy.

Aviation attorney Gary C. Robb said potential factors could include winds gusting to an estimated 20 mph (32 kph), pilot error, mechanical failure or pressure on Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters to meet demand for the popular Grand Canyon air tours to the reservation.

Investigators are likely to pay special attention to Papillon's EC-130 helicopter, which generally lacks a system to keep it from exploding on impact, denying passengers a few extra minutes to try to escape, Robb said.

Witnesses described a "horrible" scene of flames, smoke and small explosions.

Unlike the more tightly regulated air tours within Grand Canyon National Park, helicopters on tribal land function like an airborne shuttle service, quickly depositing tourists on landing pads for lunches or hikes at the river's edge or pontoon boat rides. Just as quickly, they whisk them away.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the Hualapai Tribe an exemption nearly two decades ago to regulations on flight times, routes and total trips because the rules would harm the tribe's economy, which relies on the busy flow of tourists.

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters said it is cooperating with the investigation and abides by flight safety regulations that exceed those required by the FAA.

Hualapai tribal leaders said they are halting helicopter tours at the canyon for now and are working with federal investigators to "find out exactly what happened here, in what marks the first such incident to claim the life of a passenger at the West Rim in 15 years."

The victims are veterinary receptionist Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, a 30-year-old car salesman; and his brother, Jason Hill, a 32-year-old lawyer.

An Arizona medical examiner said their autopsies were expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

Police said pilot Scott Booth, 42, severely injured a limb. The other survivors being treated for critical injuries at a Las Vegas trauma center are Ellie Milward, 29; Jonathan Udall, 32; and Jennifer Barham, 39.

A witness saw two badly injured women, one who appeared burned over most of her body and the other covered in blood.

"It's unimaginable, the pain," wedding photographer Teddy Fujimoto said.

Dobson's father, Peter, told Britain's Press Association news agency that his daughter and Stuart Hill "were really happy together" and they were celebrating his 30th birthday with a group of friends.

"They were always going out and doing things, just enjoyed being with each other," he said. "The whole thing is just terrible."

The brothers' father, the Rev. David Hill, said his sons were "incredibly close.

"The two brothers loved each other and were very close, and so our misfortune is their support - because they went together, and I will thank God every day for them," he said.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Regina Garcia Cano in Boulder City, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.