Students Get Healthy Eating Tips In Tulsa Class

Some Tulsa students came home from school Monday with some new healthy culinary skills.

McClure Elementary School students took part in a class that teaches easy and healthy recipes they can make at home from low-cost items.

The idea is to help families who may struggle with food security, serve nutritious meals at home.

"Some of the biggest lessons I've learned in my life came from my children. They're going to go home and share this with their families and its going to influence not only their lives but their siblings and their parents and their grandparents," said Eileen Bradshaw with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The after-school program is run by the YMCA of Greater Tulsa with help from the Food Bank.