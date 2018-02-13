Rubber Floor Mats Catch On Fire At Tulsa Business - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rubber Floor Mats Catch On Fire At Tulsa Business

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters had to battle heavy smoke to put out a rubber floor mat fire at a Tulsa business Monday evening.

The fire happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Superior Linen Company in the 500 block of South Rockford.

Firefighters say they got the call after someone noticed heavy smoke pouring from the building.  They arrived to find a roll of rubber floor maps on fire.
 
Firefighters say it wasn't the fire, but that smoke inside the business that caused them problems.

"The amount of smoke from those floor mats really made it tough for us to operate inside that building," said Tulsa Fire Captain Jason Gilkison.

He said they had to use thermal imaging cameras once inside to help guide them through the smoke.

Gilkison says with the help of the building's sprinkler system, they were able to put out the fire.

The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.  

It's not clear yet how the fire started.

