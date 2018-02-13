Cloudy With Warmer Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma

South winds will return today along with temps moving into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A stratus deck will also attempt to move into the area later today as moisture begins to rapidly expand across the area. This will eventually result in mostly cloudy conditions along with south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Temps will be chilly this morning but not nearly as cold as yesterday. Some patchy fog is underway across south central Oklahoma this morning but should remain to the south for most of our morning hours. Yet it is advancing northward as I post this morning.

A few small showers will brush extreme southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas later tonight into Wednesday morning as low-level moisture attempts to spread northeast due to warm air advecting across the southern plains. The chance for any showers in the metro appear very low but we’ll keep a 10 pop to keep everyone aware of the potential to our southeast. The main impact will be the warmer weather that will be arriving with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and into the 70s Thursday before our next front moves across the area late Thursday night into Friday morning with falling temps and a chance of rain. The pattern suggests a potential for some minor overrunning precip into the shallow cold air pre-dawn Friday but the odds appear very low according to the actual model output. It appears that by the time the deeper and colder air arrives most of the moisture will be swept southeast of the area. Temps will remain quite cold Thursday night into Friday with temps dropping from the 70s into the 30s by Friday morning. The afternoon highs will stay in the lower 30s with north winds and slowly decreasing clouds.

The weekend has flipped a few times in the data and will probably do so for another day or two. Active weather will be nearby and some changes to our forecast will be likely. At this point, Saturday morning starts with lows in the upper 20s but south winds will quickly return with moderating daytime highs back into the upper 40s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. The EURO keeps pops across southern Oklahoma Saturday with the GFS more southward into the North Texas area. Early next week, both sets bring a system across the state with some rain chances followed by colder to cooler air depending upon your model of choice. We still have work to do for this period.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.