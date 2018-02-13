Cloudy With Warmer Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cloudy With Warmer Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

South winds will return today along with temps moving into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  A stratus deck will also attempt to move into the area later today as moisture begins to rapidly expand across the area.  This will eventually result in mostly cloudy conditions along with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.  Temps will be chilly this morning but not nearly as cold as yesterday.   Some patchy fog is underway across south central Oklahoma this morning but should remain to the south for most of our morning hours.   Yet it is advancing northward as I post this morning.

WARN Interactive Radar

A few small showers will brush extreme southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas later tonight into Wednesday morning as low-level moisture attempts to spread northeast due to warm air advecting across the southern plains.  The chance for any showers in the metro appear very low but we’ll keep a 10 pop to keep everyone aware of the potential to our southeast.  The main impact will be the warmer weather that will be arriving with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and into the 70s Thursday before our next front moves across the area late Thursday night into Friday morning with falling temps and a chance of rain.  The pattern suggests a potential for some minor overrunning precip into the shallow cold air pre-dawn Friday but the odds appear very low according to the actual model output.  It appears that by the time the deeper and colder air arrives most of the moisture will be swept southeast of the area.  Temps will remain quite cold Thursday night into Friday with temps dropping from the 70s into the 30s by Friday morning.  The afternoon highs will stay in the lower 30s with north winds and slowly decreasing clouds. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The weekend has flipped a few times in the data and will probably do so for another day or two.   Active weather will be nearby and some changes to our forecast will be likely.  At this point, Saturday morning starts with lows in the upper 20s but south winds will quickly return with moderating daytime highs back into the upper 40s Saturday and near 60 Sunday.   The EURO keeps pops across southern Oklahoma Saturday with the GFS more southward into the North Texas area.   Early next week, both sets bring a system across the state with some rain chances followed by colder to cooler air depending upon your model of choice.  We still have work to do for this period.  

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Cloudy With Warmer Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Cloudy With Warmer Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma

    South winds will return today along with temps moving into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  A stratus deck will also attempt to move into the area later today as moisture begins to rapidly expand across the area.

    More >>

    South winds will return today along with temps moving into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  A stratus deck will also attempt to move into the area later today as moisture begins to rapidly expand across the area.

    More >>

  • Warmer Temps Again For Eastern Oklahoma

    Warmer Temps Again For Eastern Oklahoma

    We’re back on the train for another warm-up into midweek before another front moves across the area sometime Thursday with falling temps and the potential for some precip Thursday into Friday morning. 

    More >>

    We’re back on the train for another warm-up into midweek before another front moves across the area sometime Thursday with falling temps and the potential for some precip Thursday into Friday morning. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.