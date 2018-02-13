New, Fast-Acting Drug Combats Flu Virus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New, Fast-Acting Drug Combats Flu Virus

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

The worst flu season in years has health professionals scrambling to find ways to combat the virus. In Japan, one company says it has developed a treatment that kills the flu in a day, and a doctor in the U.S. is exploring the use of ultraviolet light to kill the virus.

The Japanese drug is called Baloxavir, manufactured by the company Shionogi

According to the company's most recent study, the drug gets rid of influenza much more quickly than Tamiflu, the most popular treatment in the U.S. In a late-stage trial, the median time it took Baloxavir to eliminate the disease was about a day.

But the shortened treatment time didn't necessarily mean patients in the trial felt better sooner, a representative from Shionogi tells CBS News, explaining that the drug works differently than Tamiflu and other antiviral drugs.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.