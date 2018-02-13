Front Door Glass Broken In Tulsa Cell Phone Burglary

Police are looking for whoever broke into a Tulsa cell phone store early Tuesday.

Officers got the call at about 3 a.m. to the Sprint store located near 71st and Mingo.

Police say it appears someone got inside the store after breaking the glass in the front door, but had left by the time officers arrived.

Police still don't know if anything inside was taken and are talking with employees. They are also looking to see if there is any surveillance video of the burglary.