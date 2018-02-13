Tulsa I-44 Crash Through Concrete Barrier Injures Driver - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa I-44 Crash Through Concrete Barrier Injures Driver

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in the hospital after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he crashed his car through the center median wall on I-44, catching it on fire.

He is identified as 32-year-old Brandon Cruz.

The OHP says just before midnight, Cruz was driving south on 101st East Avenue, when he went across Skelly Drive, hit a sign and then drove across three westbound lanes of I-44.  After smashing through the center median wall, the car came to rest on the side of eastbound I-44.  

Troopers believe Cruz's car rolled over several times after hitting the wall.  

Tulsa firefighters pulled him out of the car and EMSA took him to the hospital with injuries to head, chest and arms.

The OHP is still trying to determine what caused the crash. 

