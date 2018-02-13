TPS, Holland Hall Team Up For Unique Learning Experience - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS, Holland Hall Team Up For Unique Learning Experience

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Holland Hall and Tulsa Public Schools are teaming up to give students a unique learning experience.

The new semester-long course titled "Tulsa Term" is designed to let students take charge of their learning. School officials say it is about as hands-on as you can get.  

Six Holland Hall students and six Tulsa Public School students will spend a semester in downtown Tulsa, where the city is the classroom.  

"Tulsa Term" is an immersive school semester that will challenge students to look at problems within the city and come up with real-world solutions.  The students will still meet all the requirements of a traditional classroom, but their math, science, history and so on will be embedded in projects. 

The programs directors say it's an opportunity for students to become involved in their community, to change how they see the world and to transform. 

The course will meet every day from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., so the students won't be living downtown.  

Tulsa Term is still looking for a home base in the downtown area with the course scheduled to start in the spring of 2019.  

Holland Hall is covering the cost.

"Tulsa Term" is taking applications now and say they're not looking for straight "A" students, but students who are interested and invested in Tulsa.

