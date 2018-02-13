Police: Stolen Car Involved In Tulsa Public School Bus Accident

Police say the driver of a stolen car pulled out in front a Tulsa Public School bus Tuesday morning causing an accident.

Officers say the car's driver and two others got out and ran off, leaving two others behind.

The crash happened on Apache at Yorktown just before 7:20 a.m.

Police say no one on the bus, which was headed to Booker T. Washington High School, was injured in the accident.

Officers tell News On 6 they found a gun in the car as well as marijuana on one of the passengers who did not run off. Police said he was issued a ticket for being in possession of marijuana.

The car had been reported stolen out of Payne County.