Judge intends to visit giant homeless camp in California - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge intends to visit giant homeless camp in California

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans t... (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans t...
(Bill Alkofer/The Orange County Register via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan 22, 2018, file photo, Orange County Sheriff's deputies tell people they need to begin he process of packing up along the Santa Ana riverbed in Anaheim, Calif. Homeless residents... (Bill Alkofer/The Orange County Register via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan 22, 2018, file photo, Orange County Sheriff's deputies tell people they need to begin he process of packing up along the Santa Ana riverbed in Anaheim, Calif. Homeless residents...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, two police officers, Eric Meier, right, and Curtis Bynum from the Anaheim Police Department's homeless outreach team walk through a homeless encampment set up outside Angel Stadium... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, two police officers, Eric Meier, right, and Curtis Bynum from the Anaheim Police Department's homeless outreach team walk through a homeless encampment set up outside Angel Stadium...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - in this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Denise Lindstrom, a 49-year-old homeless woman, sits in a wheelchair with tearful eyes in front of a moving truck in an homeless encampment on the Santa Ana River trail in Anaheim,... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - in this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Denise Lindstrom, a 49-year-old homeless woman, sits in a wheelchair with tearful eyes in front of a moving truck in an homeless encampment on the Santa Ana River trail in Anaheim,...

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge hearing arguments over whether a California county should be able to clear out a huge homeless encampment said Tuesday he plans to take a field trip to the site alongside a riverbed.

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter also demanded that Orange County officials provide answers about what federal funding is available to feed and temporarily house people if they are moved.

"It is time for action now. We're done with the paperwork," he told a county official while grilling her about funding.

The lawsuit is being watched by homeless advocates in West Coast cities and elsewhere amid a rise in homelessness and growth of encampments.

Tens of thousands of people are sleeping on streets from Seattle to San Diego, a problem caused in part by soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy.

"These are issues that are being litigated around the country," said Maria Foscarinis, executive director of the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty. "What the court decides may be used by these litigants and may be looked to by other courts, even if it is not binding."

In Orange County, Carter asked for volunteers from the courtroom to be ready to walk the site and identify veterans and abused women who need assistance.

The judge also has questioned whether an adversarial setting like a courtroom is the best place to find solutions to a problem that has overwhelmed some cities.

"Where is the leadership to get this done in this county potentially? Where is the long-term solution here?" he asked.

The hearing was expected to continue through the day or longer.

County officials and homeless advocates have sparred for months over the fate of hundreds of people living in tents on a bike trail that winds along the Santa Ana River to the Pacific Ocean.

A lawsuit was filed to prevent the move when the county began to shut down the 2-mile-long (3-kilometer-long) encampment.

Orange County, home to 3.2 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego, told homeless campers in late January that they must start moving. Deputies patrolled the area near the Los Angeles Angels' stadium to tell people about the move and offer help storing belongings and finding other shelter.

Homeless advocates sought protection from the courts when they heard the county was going to step up efforts to relocate tent-dwellers. Carter temporarily blocked officials from arresting those who refused to move.

Deputies still patrol the trail for criminal activity but are no longer encouraging people to leave, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Since relocation efforts began, about 30 percent of tents have been moved, she said.

Workers collected more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of human waste and more than 2,200 syringes in a two-week period, according to court filings by county attorneys.

They said a nearby shelter has never reached full capacity.

"The Constitution does not recognize, nor have plaintiffs provided any authority for, the right of a person to adversely possess public property merely by setting down their belongings," Marianne Van Riper, senior assistant county counsel, wrote in court documents.

The county faced another lawsuit filed last week alleging that closing the encampment violates the rights of disabled people living there

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.