Judge intends to visit giant homeless camp in California

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

A federal immigration board issued a stay of deportation for a Kansas father and husband who has been in the country for more than 30 years, but his attorney says he was already on a flight to his native Bangladesh.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge hearing arguments over whether a California county should be able to clear out a huge homeless encampment said Tuesday he plans to take a field trip to the site alongside a riverbed.

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter also demanded that Orange County officials provide answers about what federal funding is available to feed and temporarily house people if they are moved.

"It is time for action now. We're done with the paperwork," he told a county official while grilling her about funding.

The lawsuit is being watched by homeless advocates in West Coast cities and elsewhere amid a rise in homelessness and growth of encampments.

Tens of thousands of people are sleeping on streets from Seattle to San Diego, a problem caused in part by soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy.

"These are issues that are being litigated around the country," said Maria Foscarinis, executive director of the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty. "What the court decides may be used by these litigants and may be looked to by other courts, even if it is not binding."

In Orange County, Carter asked for volunteers from the courtroom to be ready to walk the site and identify veterans and abused women who need assistance.

The judge also has questioned whether an adversarial setting like a courtroom is the best place to find solutions to a problem that has overwhelmed some cities.

"Where is the leadership to get this done in this county potentially? Where is the long-term solution here?" he asked.

The hearing was expected to continue through the day or longer.

County officials and homeless advocates have sparred for months over the fate of hundreds of people living in tents on a bike trail that winds along the Santa Ana River to the Pacific Ocean.

A lawsuit was filed to prevent the move when the county began to shut down the 2-mile-long (3-kilometer-long) encampment.

Orange County, home to 3.2 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego, told homeless campers in late January that they must start moving. Deputies patrolled the area near the Los Angeles Angels' stadium to tell people about the move and offer help storing belongings and finding other shelter.

Homeless advocates sought protection from the courts when they heard the county was going to step up efforts to relocate tent-dwellers. Carter temporarily blocked officials from arresting those who refused to move.

Deputies still patrol the trail for criminal activity but are no longer encouraging people to leave, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Since relocation efforts began, about 30 percent of tents have been moved, she said.

Workers collected more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of human waste and more than 2,200 syringes in a two-week period, according to court filings by county attorneys.

They said a nearby shelter has never reached full capacity.

"The Constitution does not recognize, nor have plaintiffs provided any authority for, the right of a person to adversely possess public property merely by setting down their belongings," Marianne Van Riper, senior assistant county counsel, wrote in court documents.

The county faced another lawsuit filed last week alleging that closing the encampment violates the rights of disabled people living there

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.