Crime

Woman Accused Of Stabbing Man At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Mug shot of Erika Wildcat. [Tulsa Count Jail] Mug shot of Erika Wildcat. [Tulsa Count Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is in critical condition after they say he was stabbed at a Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Savanna Landing apartments in the 5800 block of South Owasso at 5:50 a.m. They arrived to find the victim, 45-year-old Jack Noear in the parking lot with a stab wound in the left side of his abdomen.  

Police learned the suspect, 25-year-old Erika Wildcat was still hiding in the complex.  After a search, an officer spotted her trying to leave the complex in a vehicle and took Wildcat into custody.  Police say they also recovered the pocket knife used in the alleged assault.

Police said Wildcat is accused of stabbing Noear during an argument.

After being questioned, police booked Wildcat into the Tulsa County jail on an assault with a deadly weapon complaint.

