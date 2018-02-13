Suspect In Tulsa Murder Leaves Wallet At Crime Scene, Documents - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect In Tulsa Murder Leaves Wallet At Crime Scene, Documents State

Posted: Updated:
Police say this is Jose Ibarra-Pellegrin Police say this is Jose Ibarra-Pellegrin
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police continue to search for Jose Ibarra-Pellegrin on a first-degree murder charge. Court documents state a witness told police Ibarra-Pellegrin was in town from Arizona to sell drugs when he shot and killed a 39-year-old man at a Tulsa home early Monday, February 12, 2018.

The victim was shot in the head during an argument with Ibarra-Pellegrin, an affidavit of probable cause states.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street. 

2/12/2018 Related Story: Police Release Photos Of Suspect In Latest Tulsa Homicide

The witness told police she called the victim to the home because Ibarra-Pellegrin was "tripping." A fight broke out between the two men, and Ibarra-Pellegrin stole the victim's rifle, went outside and fired a few rounds then came back inside and killed the victim, documents show.

The affidavit states police found Ibarra-Pellegrin's wallet on the couch where witnesses said he'd been sitting.

There is a warrant out for Ibarra-Pellegrin's capture. If you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.