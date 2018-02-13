Suspect In Tulsa Murder Leaves Wallet At Crime Scene, Documents State

Tulsa Police continue to search for Jose Ibarra-Pellegrin on a first-degree murder charge. Court documents state a witness told police Ibarra-Pellegrin was in town from Arizona to sell drugs when he shot and killed a 39-year-old man at a Tulsa home early Monday, February 12, 2018.

The victim was shot in the head during an argument with Ibarra-Pellegrin, an affidavit of probable cause states.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street.

The witness told police she called the victim to the home because Ibarra-Pellegrin was "tripping." A fight broke out between the two men, and Ibarra-Pellegrin stole the victim's rifle, went outside and fired a few rounds then came back inside and killed the victim, documents show.

The affidavit states police found Ibarra-Pellegrin's wallet on the couch where witnesses said he'd been sitting.

There is a warrant out for Ibarra-Pellegrin's capture. If you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.