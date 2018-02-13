Bassmaster College National Championship Planned For Lake Tenkiller

The 2018 Bassmaster College Series National Championship will take place on Lake Tenkiller.

The college fishing tournament will be hosted by the city of Tahlequah on Lake Tenkiller July 19-21, 2018. While the anglers spend the day on the water, the weigh-ins and other events will be held at Northeastern State University.

The national championship weigh-ins are expected to bring in up to 1,500 spectators.

One college angler will earn a spot in the biggest tournament in bass fishing: the Bassmaster Classic (which Tulsa/Grand Lake have hosted twice).

The tournament week will eventually air on ESPNU, putting Tahlequah and Tenkiller on the national stage.