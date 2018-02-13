Breakdown Of 'Step Up Oklahoma' Plan Vote

After leaving the vote open for more than six hours, the state House of Representatives gaveled out without passing the largest portion of the Step Up Oklahoma plan on Monday.

The plan failed 63 to 35. It needed 76 votes to pass.

The plan was developed by a group of business and community leaders calling themselves “Step Up Oklahoma,” and included an increase in the fuel tax, the tax on tobacco, and the tax on oil and natural gas production, called gross production, jacking it up from 2 to 4 percent.

The bill would also change the taxes on wind and income taxes.

Backers admitted, it’s not a perfect plan, but it would have stabilized the budget while giving teachers raises.

Below, you’ll see a breakdown of who votes yes and no, along with their party affiliation and the district they represent.

Find Your Representative

Representatives Chuck Hoskin (D), representing District 6, and Carl Newton (R), representing District 58 are not on the list because they were excused from the vote.

In addition, District 51 is still vacant. That seat was previously held by Representative Scott Biggs.