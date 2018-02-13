A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America's top dog

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash.

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash.

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

Is inflation rising as investors fear? 5 ways to keep track

Is inflation rising as investors fear? 5 ways to keep track

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Big steps for giant schnauzer could lead to dogdom's mighty prize at Westminster.

Big steps for giant schnauzer could lead to dogdom's mighty prize at Westminster.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Russell terriers named Dom, right, and Demi relax in the benching area during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Chesapeake Bay retrievers compete during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Kristen Falterman grooms her Wire Fox Terrier named Spiffy during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Porsche, a miniature pinscher, competes in the Toy group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

By BEN WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone in the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her decision.

No matter, the white powder puff was picked and walked off as America's top dog.

Guided by expert handler Bill McFadden, Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier.

"It feels a little unreal," McFadden said. "I came in expecting nothing except hoping for a good performance, and I think I got it."

Underdogs and upsets are way more than norm on the green carpet of the Garden - inside dog fanciers indeed fancied Flynn, but the people sitting in the stands was obviously pulling for other dogs.

Ty came into this competition as the nation's No. 1 show dog last year and finished as the runner-up. He endeared himself to the crowd by jumping up and putting his front paws around handler Katie Bernardin after winning the working group earlier in the evening. Slick and Lucy also drew applause.

Cheers of "Let's go, Biggie!" bounced all arena for the popular pug. And Bean was a clear crowd favorite, the way he sat up straight on his hind legs and begged judges for the biggest treat in dogdom.

Almost 6, Flynn posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.

The famed JR was the only other bichon to win Westminster, in 2001. McFadden has enjoyed success at the Garden, having guided Mick the Kerry blue terrier to the title in 2003.

Flynn won't get much rest before beginning his victory lap. Wednesday's schedule includes visits to the morning TV news shows, a steak lunch at Sardi's, a trip to the top of the Empire State Building, and he's been invited for a walk-on part at a Broadway hit "Kinky Boots."

The Westminster-winning team gets no prize money. Instead, there's a shiny bowl, lucrative breeding fees and, most of all, a lifetime of memories.

The 142nd Westminster event attracted 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties. Among those who didn't quite make the cut: face-licking Spicy Nacho the miniature bull terrier who drew laughs, just not the judge's look.

Flynn made a goodwill gesture toward Stenmark upon meeting her, offering his paw as if to shake hands when she went down the line to review the final seven dogs.

His full name is Belle Creek's All I Care About is Love, and this champion from the nonsporting group delivered a few minutes before it became Valentine's Day.

"He has my heart," McFadden said. "He is pure joy."

The fans seemed to like Flynn, too, only they hollered a lot more for several others.

"He kept wagging his tail and that sold himself to me," Stenmark said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.