First-Degree Murder Charges Filed In Tahlequah Woman's Death

Aram Barak Catron of Colcord has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malinda Jane Phillips. Phillips was killed January 26 when Catron crashed into her vehicle while trying to elude arrest.

Catron was also injured in the crash. He checked himself out of the hospital before the investigation was complete and is now a fugitive from justice, authorities said.

"We need the community's help to locate this man," said Tahlequah Chief of Police Nate King. "A mom is gone; a wife is gone; a sister, a friend is gone."

Catron was a shoplifting suspect who was spotted by the Cherokee Marshal after a call went over police radio.

1/29/2018 Related Story: 'Senseless Act' Led To Death Of Bystander, Tahlequah Police Chief Says

In a news conference Tuesday, District Attorney Jack Thorp said that Catron spotted the marshal's car and sped away. The marshal did not start the pursuit until Catron was already driving recklessly and had forced other drivers off the road, he said.

Catron crashed into Phillips' vehicle with such force that the engine was knocked into a nearby yard.

Thorp said his office had investigated the actions of the Cherokee Nation Marshal and believes the law enforcement officer acted "safely and with restraint."

The Colcord man also has a pending felony case in Delaware County for eluding police officers and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or was on the road when Catron sped away from police is asked to call Tahlequah Police at 918-456-8801 or the U.S. Marshal's Office in Muskogee at 918-687-2523.

Catron is known to frequent Delaware County in eastern Oklahoma, Siloam Springs and West Siloam Springs in Arkansas, Chief King said. If you know where he is, you're asked to contact law enforcement.