Doerflinger Resigns As Interim Director Of Okla. Health Department

Interim Director of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wife.

The case occurred back in 2012, when Tulsa Police were responded to a domestic violence call from Preston Doerflinger's wife.

The Frontier published a story on the incident on Monday, stating in part that Doerflinger choked his wife twice during an argument. Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell read from a police report but didn't supply The Frontier with a copy. No charges were ever filed.

Doerflinger's resignation is effective immediately.

This is a developing story.

