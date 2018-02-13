Is inflation rising as investors fear? 5 ways to keep track

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation - or the fear of it - is back.

Tentative signs have emerged that prices could accelerate in coming months. Pay raises may be picking up a bit. Commodities such as oil and aluminum have grown more expensive. Cellphone plans are likely to appear costlier.

The specter of high inflation has spooked many investors, who worry it would force up interest rates, making it costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow and weighing down corporate profits and ultimately the economy. Historically, fear of high inflation has led the Federal Reserve to step up its short-term interest rate increases.

It's a big reason investors have dumped stocks and bonds in the past two weeks.

Yet for all the market turmoil, inflation for now remains quite low: Prices, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, have risen just 1.7 percent in the past year. That's below the Fed's target of 2 percent annual inflation.

Most economists expect inflation to edge up and end the year a few tenths of a percentage point above the Fed's target. But most foresee only minimal effect on the economy.

"I don't think that's a huge tragedy," said Mark Vitner, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities.

Inflation, though, is hard to forecast. One widely followed gauge is the government's monthly report on consumer price inflation. The January CPI report will come out Wednesday.

Here are some ways to track the direction of inflation in the coming months:

___

HOW MUCH DOES YOUR CELLPHONE PLAN COST?

Roughly a year ago, major wireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T began offering unlimited wireless data plans. This enabled their customers to watch more video, stream more music and trade more photos. It also lowered inflation.

That's because government statisticians don't simply review price changes when they calculate inflation. They also try to measure what consumers actually receive for what they pay. Because unlimited data plans are a better deal, they in effect lowered the overall cost of wireless phone services. Many economists cited this as a reason inflation slowed last year even as the unemployment rate fell.

Still, the cellphone plans were a one-time change. In March, their impact will pass from the government's year-over-year inflation calculations. Most analysts expect this change to boost that month's inflation estimate.

___

HOW MUCH WILL PAYCHECKS RISE?

There are tantalizing early signs that many employers, grappling with low unemployment and a shortage of workers, are finally raising pay to attract and keep more workers. Average hourly pay rose 2.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase in eight years. A separate quarterly measure from the Labor Department showed that wages and salaries in the final three months of last year grew at the fastest pace in almost three years.

In theory, higher pay can lead to inflation: Companies raise prices to offset their higher wage bill.

But it doesn't always work that way. Pay climbed at a 4 percent annual clip in the late 1990s, for example, and yet core inflation barely rose. It edged up to about 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent.

Companies can choose to eat the extra cost and report lower profits. They could also use the proceeds from last year's tax cut to pay higher wages even while keeping prices in check.

___

HOW PLENTIFUL ARE WORKERS?

Another factor that may keep wages low and limit inflation is that plenty of workers are still available overseas. Companies could shift work abroad if pay gets too high.

And there may be more people in the United States available to fill jobs than the low 4.1 percent unemployment rate would suggest. The proportion of Americans who have jobs still hasn't returned to its pre-recession peak.

___

WHAT DO CONSUMERS EXPECT?

Whether consumers expect inflation to accelerate or stay the same can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Once consumers' inflation expectations pick up, they typically demand higher pay, which can lead companies to raise prices to cover the costs.

That makes expectations of inflation an important gauge to watch. And yet such expectations have changed little this year, which could keep inflation in check.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, consumers think inflation will be about 2.7 percent a year from now. Last April, consumers expected inflation to be 2.8 percent in a year.

___

HOW MUCH ARE YOU PAYING IN RENT?

As millennials flooded cities and postponed home purchases, rents soared from Seattle to New York. Yet builders also constructed thousands of new high-rises. And there are signs that rents are leveling off. More young people are also starting to buy homes, which lowers demand for rental apartments.

This could help lower inflation over time. In December, rents rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier. While that's faster than paychecks are rising - squeezing many renters - it is still below the recent peak of 4 percent, reached in December 2016. That was the highest in nearly a decade.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.