The Latest: Oklahoma health board discussing director's job

TULA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on allegations of domestic violence against one of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's top aides (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The board of the Oklahoma State Department of Health is discussing the employment status of its interim director, one of Gov. Mary Fallin's top aides, following allegations of domestic violence.

Board members went into executive session Tuesday to talk about the status of Preston Doerflinger, who is also state finance secretary. The board attorney said the group had received information during the past 24 hours.

Local news outlet The Frontier reported Tulsa police responded to a 2012 call from Doerflinger's then-wife saying he had choked her. They have since divorced.

Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell said the case was assigned to the department's family violence unit but it was closed and not forwarded to prosecutors.

Doerflinger didn't respond to requests for comment from The Frontier.

12:40 p.m.

