Tulsa Mother Arrested On Child Neglect Complaint

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a 27-year-old woman after they said she waited seven hours to get medical attention for her 2-year-old son who had visible marks from being abused by the woman's boyfriend. 

Police said Hayley Tregoning waited even after she noticed the boy was covered with bruises on his face, head and back and had swelling on both sides of his face. 

According to the arrest affidavit, the toddler was left in the care of Tregoning's boyfriend, Jordan Winters, on January 17, 2018, so she could go to work, but when she got off work between 9 and 10 p.m., she went to a bar to meet a friend. 

When Tregoning got home after 1 a.m., the little boy was asleep and Winters was mad at her for keeping the car out so late, the affadavit states. 

When the little boy woke Tregoning up the next morning on January 18 around 9 a.m., she saw the swelling and bruising on his face, according to the document. 

She called family to pick her up when Winters refused to leave and then waited seven hours to call police because she was "afraid she would be in trouble for allowing" Winters into her home. She finally called police after her family told her they'd call police if she didn't. 

Tregoning was arrested February 13 and released after she posted bond. 

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jordan Winters. 

