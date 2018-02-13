Investigators say possible Oklahoma murder victim identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Investigators say possible Oklahoma murder victim identified

GROVE, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say they have identified the body of a woman who may have been murdered at an Oklahoma mobile home park.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the woman was identified by the Office of the State Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Ransom White.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says White's body was discovered Sunday morning at a mobile home park outside Grove. Officials say White lived at one of the homes in the park.

OSBI investigators say they believe White is the victim of murder but that the medical examiner is still investigating her cause and manner of death.

