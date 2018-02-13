OSBI Identifies Woman Found Dead In Delaware County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSBI Identifies Woman Found Dead In Delaware County

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman found dead outside a trailer house at the  Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside of Grove.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI special agents assist with the investigation. 

2/12/2018 Related Story: OSBI Investigates Possible Murder Case In Delaware County

At that time, authorities could not confirm the woman’s identity. 

The medical examiner’s office has since determined the woman is 53-year-old Ransom White. 

White lived at one of the homes in the park. The medical examiner continues to work on the cause and manner of her death. 

OSBI agents are working the case as a homicide until told otherwise by the medical examiner. 

If anyone has information about Ms. White’s death or who she with just prior to her death, please contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8018 or call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.