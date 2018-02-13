OSBI Identifies Woman Found Dead In Delaware County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman found dead outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside of Grove.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI special agents assist with the investigation.

At that time, authorities could not confirm the woman’s identity.

The medical examiner’s office has since determined the woman is 53-year-old Ransom White.

White lived at one of the homes in the park. The medical examiner continues to work on the cause and manner of her death.

OSBI agents are working the case as a homicide until told otherwise by the medical examiner.

If anyone has information about Ms. White’s death or who she with just prior to her death, please contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8018 or call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.