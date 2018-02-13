Voters Approve Huge Bond Issue For Union Schools

Photo of the Union High School sign.

Voters in the Union Schools district passed two bond issues totaling $129 million Tuesday.

The money will be used for several projects over the next five years, including finishing construction at Ella Ochoa Elementary.

The district also has plans for a new fine arts building and renovations to the football stadium.

The proposal also includes money for transportation needs.

Proposition 1 passed by a vote of 1,979 to 526. Proposition 2 passed by a margin of 1,996 to 512.