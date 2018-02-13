Jenks Voters Pass School Bond Issues

Voters in the Jenks School District passed a large bond issue Tuesday.



The $14 million bond was broken down into two parts. The first proposition will pay for improvements to technology, classroom equipment and student safety.

The second proposition will cover transportation needs.

Voters approved the first proposition by an unofficial vote of 1,709 to 351. They passed the second proposition by a vote of 1,709 to 354.

The district says it's one of the fastest growing in the state and needs the extra money to keep up.