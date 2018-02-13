Republican wins Oklahoma Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican state representative has been elected to a state Senate vacancy to represent a northwestern Oklahoma district.

GOP state Rep. Casey Murdock of Felt received 68 percent of the vote Tuesday to defeat Democratic businesswoman Amber Jensen of Woodward in a general election for Senate District 27 in northwestern Oklahoma and the far western Panhandle.

In a primary election in December, Murdock defeated five other candidates for the GOP nomination. Jensen was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The seat was left vacant by the September resignation of Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt of Woodward. Marlatt stepped down amid allegations that he had grabbed an Uber driver's head and kissed her neck and shoulder after being picked up from an Oklahoma City restaurant. Marlatt has pleaded not guilty to sexual battery.

