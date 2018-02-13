Vandalism At Youth Baseball Facility In Collinsville

A non-profit youth baseball league is stuck with a bill for hundreds of dollars after someone vandalized their facility.

Collinsville Police say someone broke into the concession stand over the weekend and tore it up. The league says all in all this is going to cost them about $500.

Police say they have a pretty good idea who their suspect is and are asking that person to turn them-self in.

Josh Walker, Collinsville Youth League President, says "it effects two or three hundred kids cause now we're having to pay money out of the league checkbook to have these things fixed, to have it cleaned up."

Money that should be going towards young baseball players, will now go towards cleaning up this mess left by a vandal.

Walker says someone "rummaged through every drawer, every cabinet" and "tore open all of the bags that we had sealing off our concession stand equipment." The person also sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the concession stand, graffitied the floor, and wrote inappropriate things on the walls and doors.

"Its very frustrating," said Walker. "We're out here trying to make our community better and give the kids a place to play and teach them how to play sports."

Walker believes those responsible also stole Gatorade and a metal detector. Police say the vandal used a hammer to pry their way inside.

Captain Matthew Burke, Collinsville Police Department, says "if its 3:00 a.m. and you see somebody walking around, they may be just out for a jog, or they could be up to no good. It doesn't hurt to give us a call."