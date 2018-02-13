Police Search For Two Men Following Tulsa Wingstop Robbery

Police are looking for two men Tuesday evening who they say robbed a Tulsa fast food restaurant.

Officers got the call to the Wing Stop in the 1900 block of South Yale just before 9:25 p.m.

Police say an employee had just walked out the back door of the business when the two men, one of which was armed, entered and demanded money from employees.

After getting the cash from the register, police say the pair ran to a black Dodge Charger parked in a nearby parking lot, which then left.

Police say no one in the business was injured in the robbery.