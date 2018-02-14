'It's Not Cool, Fund Our School,' Students Walkout At Edison Pre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'It's Not Cool, Fund Our School,' Students Walkout At Edison Preparatory School

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some students at Tulsa's Edison Preparatory School staged a walkout demonstration Wednesday morning between second and third periods.

Students met in designated walkout areas. Many held signs and chanted "It's not cool, fund our school."

In a letter sent to parents, Edison's principal Dixie Speer says while the school can't lead the demonstration or even encourage it, they will be honoring the students' right to peacefully demonstrate.

She says students who choose to protest will not be marked as absent.

The students say they're upset over the high turnover of teachers and what they call low quality replacements.

The school designating two walkout areas for students that want to participate. One for the middle school students and one for the high school students. The middle school students area will be on the playground and the high school area will be on the football field.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
