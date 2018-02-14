NOLA Police: 2 killed, 3 injured in Lower 9th Ward shooting

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Onlookers watch as police investigate the scene of a Mardi Gras day shooting in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). A woman is comforted as police investigate the scene of a Mardi Gras day shooting that left at least one dead and others injured, in the lower ninth ward in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). A woman is led away from the scene as police investigate the scene of a Mardi Gras day shooting that left at least one dead and others injured, in the lower ninth ward in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

(Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP). Crime scene technicians gather evidence next to a bullet-riddled red Nissan sedan with a homicide victim inside as New Orleans Police investigate after several people were shot, in the lower Ninth ...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Police Department was investigating the shooting deaths of two men Tuesday night just a couple of miles from Mardi Gras activities earlier in the day.

Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said Tuesday night that five people were shot before driving to a gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward.

The victims were on a nearby street when multiple suspects opened fire on them, Washington said.

News media report that the shooting started at a house party a few blocks away from the gas station.

The body of the victim who died on the scene could be seen in the back of a red Nissan sedan at the La Express gas station about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) from where revelers gathered for Fat Tuesday celebrations.

Another victim was transported to the hospital by emergency services and died there. Three other victims were transported to the hospital in private vehicles. She said authorities did not have a motive at this time. The names and ages of the victims were not released.

Police cars with lights flashing were arrayed around the gas station and yellow police tape had been strung up to keep bystanders away. Dozens of people gathered on the median, looking on as the police conducted their investigation. Many of the bystanders wore outfits in Mardi Gras colors of yellow, purple and green in a reminder that the festive holiday comes to a close Tuesday evening.

Two shootings earlier Tuesday near the traditional Mardi Gras parade route left two people wounded and one dead, New Orleans Police said. The first shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel said one man was shot in the head and was in critical condition. Another, a juvenile boy, was shot in the leg and his condition was stable.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said a second shooting happened during a fight that broke out. A man who police believe was shot twice was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

