Deputies Look For Man Suspected In Milfay Vehicle Burglaries - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Look For Man Suspected In Milfay Vehicle Burglaries

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Darian Suits from the Creek County Sheriff's Office Photo of Darian Suits from the Creek County Sheriff's Office
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Creek County Sheriff's office is looking for an Oklahoma City man accused of breaking into at least seven vehicles around the Milfay area.

Deputies say 23-year-old Darian Suits and a 16-year-old stole guns, cash and clothing back on February 4th.

They say the teen has already been arrested. 

The sheriff's office says Suits is serving a five year deferred sentence for a 2014 stolen property conviction out of Kay County.

If you know where Darian Suits is, call the sheriff's office at 918-224-4964.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.