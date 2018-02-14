Deputies Look For Man Suspected In Milfay Vehicle Burglaries

Photo of Darian Suits from the Creek County Sheriff's Office

The Creek County Sheriff's office is looking for an Oklahoma City man accused of breaking into at least seven vehicles around the Milfay area.

Deputies say 23-year-old Darian Suits and a 16-year-old stole guns, cash and clothing back on February 4th.

They say the teen has already been arrested.

The sheriff's office says Suits is serving a five year deferred sentence for a 2014 stolen property conviction out of Kay County.

If you know where Darian Suits is, call the sheriff's office at 918-224-4964.