Fog Advisory Underway For Parts Of Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fog Advisory Underway For Parts Of Green Country

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A few small showers and mist will be underway for the next hour or so across extreme southeastern Oklahoma as warm air continues to spread across the southern plains and more so, southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.  Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day but this activity will quickly move eastward leaving warm weather in its wake for the next two days.  Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with Thursday afternoon readings into the mid-70s.  Another strong front will move across the area late Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance for some showers and colder air Friday into part of Saturday before moderating Sunday into Monday.  Another stout looking system will be nearing the state Tuesday into Wednesday of next week with additional precip chances. 

WARN Interactive Radar

The pattern is changing and will bring several chances of precip into the state through next week.  The exact model output regarding late Thursday night into Friday has changed slightly regarding the strength of the air mass.  Consequently, we have made some minor adjustments to the temperature forecast for this period.  Regardless, after the warm weather today and Thursday, its back to cold weather Friday into Saturday though midday.

The upper air flow features a closed low off the coast near Baja in the southern stream at the base of a long to medium wave that in the northern stream.  This closed low is forecast to weaken-shear as it becomes absorbed in the flow, yet will continue to provide enough lift in the atmosphere for the precip chances Friday. 

The precipitation forecast remains rather robust for the southern sections of the state for this initial front but northern Oklahoma may be on the slim side for any decent rainfall.  The chance remains for the metro but the better output regarding rain will remain slightly south of the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Saturday morning through midday some rain will be possible across the southern sections of the state with a slight chance for northern Oklahoma.   The data continues to differ on some important features for this period, but we’ll need to keep a chance in the forecast.

Temps Saturday morning will start in the upper 20s north and 30s south.  We’ll need to watch the precip output across southern Oklahoma for the possibility of some light wintry mid but the odds will remain very low and out of the forecast for now. 

South winds will quickly return Sunday as the next main upper level wave will approach the area early next week.   In response a surface area of low pressure will develop across the state Monday and move eastward Tuesday with another surface frontal passage.   Cooler air is possible Tuesday into Wednesday with some precip nearby.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.