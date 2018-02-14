Tulsa Judge Holding Valentine's Day Weddings In His Courtroom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Judge Holding Valentine's Day Weddings In His Courtroom

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

For the second time in the last two months, a Tulsa County judge is officiating at a number of weddings. This time Judge James Caputo is conducting the ceremonies on Valentine's Day.

A post on his Facebook page states today's weddings will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Caputo is the only judge in Tulsa County who currently officiates wedding ceremonies.   Back on December 31st, he hosted ceremonies for more than 70 couples in the ballroom of the Aloft Hotel in downtown Tulsa.

1/1/2018 Related Story: More Than 70 Tulsa-Area Couples Marry On New Year's Eve

Wednesday's ceremonies will take place in his Judge Caputo's courtroom on the 5th floor of the courthouse.  

Couples will need to bring their marriage license and have two witnesses.  And let Judge James Caputo know by calling his office at 918-596-5044 or message him on his Facebook page. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.