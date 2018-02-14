Tulsa Judge Holding Valentine's Day Weddings In His Courtroom

For the second time in the last two months, a Tulsa County judge is officiating at a number of weddings. This time Judge James Caputo is conducting the ceremonies on Valentine's Day.

A post on his Facebook page states today's weddings will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Caputo is the only judge in Tulsa County who currently officiates wedding ceremonies. Back on December 31st, he hosted ceremonies for more than 70 couples in the ballroom of the Aloft Hotel in downtown Tulsa.

Wednesday's ceremonies will take place in his Judge Caputo's courtroom on the 5th floor of the courthouse.

Couples will need to bring their marriage license and have two witnesses. And let Judge James Caputo know by calling his office at 918-596-5044 or message him on his Facebook page.