Water Main Break Impacting Tulsa Traffic, Businesses

Drivers will find the two eastbound lanes of 11th Street near Hillcrest Medical Center closed early Wednesday because of a water main break at the intersection with Xanthus.

The break is in a 6-inch water main.

The two westbound lanes of 11th Street between Utica and Lewis are open with one of those lanes being used for eastbound traffic.

City of Tulsa water department workers say they expect repairs to be done by Wednesday afternoon. A crew member said there are a couple of car dealerships without water.