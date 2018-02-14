Deputies: Axe, Sledgehammer Used To Break Into Tulsa Convenience Store

Deputies say it appears someone used an axe and sledge hammer to break into a Tulsa convenience store early Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the burglary happened at the Fast Stop in the 1500 block of North Yale at around 5:30 a.m.

Deputy Justin Green tells News On 6, after getting inside, the thieves took a small safe and some cigarettes. He says they also tried but failed to steal an ATM machine inside the store.

Green says power was cut to the store, so there is no surveillance video of the burglary.