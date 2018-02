NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

Federal efforts to secure elections against Russian meddling have lagged ahead of the first 2018 primaries.

Federal efforts to secure elections against Russian meddling have lagged ahead of the first 2018 primaries.

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

Led by a federal judge, an entourage of three dozen lawyers, activists, county workers and officials set out at dawn down a California trail to ask hundreds of homeless people camped along a riverbed what it will take to help them move.

Led by a federal judge, an entourage of three dozen lawyers, activists, county workers and officials set out at dawn down a California trail to ask hundreds of homeless people camped along a riverbed what it will...

A festive close to Mardi Gras was marred by shootings across New Orleans that left three people dead and five others wounded.

A festive close to Mardi Gras was marred by shootings across New Orleans that left three people dead and five others wounded.

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

(WUSA TV-9 via AP). In this image made from video and provided by WUSA TV-9, authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at Fort Meade, Md. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. A suspect has been held, taken from the black SUV that stopped at barrier after...

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - An unauthorized vehicle tried to enter the secure campus of the National Security Agency at Fort Meade on Wednesday morning, sparking a confrontation that left three people injured, authorities said.

Gunshots were fired during the incident, but officials said they did not believe any of the injuries resulted from gunfire. Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office, would not give details about who opened fire but did say that, preliminarily, it looks like all gunfire was directed toward the vehicle.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said the FBI was still collecting evidence but believes it was an isolated incident.

"I cannot emphasize enough that we believe there is no indication that this has a nexus to terrorism," Johnson told reporters gathered at a parking lot next to the National Cryptologic Museum.

Johnson said the three injured were the driver of the vehicle, an NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker. He would not give any details about how they were injured.

Two other people who were in the vehicle have been taken into custody and were being questioned, Johnson said. The injuries suffered by the police officer and the onlooker did not appear to be life threatening, he said. He did not have any information about the driver's injuries.

The incident began when the vehicle tried to enter the spy agency's campus without authorization around 7 a.m., the NSA said in a statement. The statement said weapons were fired but "preliminary reports do not presently indicate that there are injuries attributable to gunfire."

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the Maryland base.

Johnson said the vehicle had New York license plates and he believed it was a rental car. He said he did not know why the people in the vehicle were at the facility.

"I don't have the answer to that that," he said. "We are trying to put that as our question one as to what put these individuals on this compound earlier this morning."

President Donald Trump has been "briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade," and the White House offered thoughts and prayers with those who have been affected, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter showed the police and fire department response outside the facility. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle's front window, and air bags were deployed. Blood-stained material could be seen on the ground.

After the shooting, authorities closed a major highway in both directions, causing major backups throughout the area during rush hour.

Despite prominent highway signs, drivers occasionally take the wrong exit and end up at the tightly secured gates. Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into more trouble.

But in early 2015, two people were shot at by NSA police when they disobeyed orders outside the heavily secured campus. One driver died at the scene after NSA police opened fire on a stolen sports utility vehicle. Authorities later said they had stolen a car from a man who picked them up for a party at a motel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.