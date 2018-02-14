Witness: Luke Wilson a 'hero' in deadly Los Angeles crash

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims' rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country.

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Shots fired: FBI seeking to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade but doesn't believe terrorism was reason.

It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Luke Wilson played a real-life hero in the aftermath of a Los Angeles car crash that also involved golfer Bill Haas, a witness said Wednesday.

Wilson, whose own car was clipped in the three-vehicle accident, pulled a 50-year-old woman from the smoking wreckage of her BMW.

"He was the hero, he led the charge," said 46-year-old tattoo artist Sean Heirigs, who was right behind the accident.

Heirigs said he and his 14-year-old daughter saw the driver of Ferrari accelerate and appear to lose control, with the back end swinging into oncoming traffic.

It hit the BMW and clipped Wilson's car before running into a pole, he said. Heirigs told his daughter to call 911 and went to help the woman trapped in the BMW, which had flipped over onto the passenger side.

"She's crying, she's screaming, she doesn't really know what happened and she was dangling into the passenger side,"Heirigs said. "Her leg was stuck."

Wilson feared the smoke coming from her car meant it could go up in flames and devised a plan to free her, Heirigs said.

"We were able to get her leg out from being stuck and then she came out and Luke was pulling her through the back trunk area and then we both carried her to the curb. And this was all going on while the Ferrari's wheels are still spinning and blowing rubber and smoke everywhere and it's loud and you're smelling lots of smoke and there's glass."

Police were investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

A message seeking comment wasn't immediately returned by a representative for Wilson, the 46-year-old Dallas-native and star of films including "Legally Blonde," ''Idiocracy" and "The Royal Tenenbaums."

Neither Wilson nor Heirigs was hurt. The woman from the BMW is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Haas, who had been in the passenger seat of a Ferrari, had pain and swelling in his legs, but no broken bones and is returning home to South Carolina to recuperate.

The Ferrari's driver, who died at the scene, was Mark William Gibello of Pacific Palisades, the coroner said. Haas was staying with Gibello's family as he prepared to play this week in the Genesis Open at nearby Riviera Country Club, the golfer's manager Allen Hobbs said.

"While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and - more importantly - his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time," Hobbs said in a statement. The 35-year-old Haas will withdraw from the Genesis Open, he said.

Bill Harmon, the swing coach for Haas and a close friend of Gibello, said the two only met last Thursday. Harmon said Gibello was a member at Los Angeles Country Club and was instrumental in the private club getting the Walker Cup last year and the U.S. Open in 2023.

"Mark was one of my best friends," Harmon said. "It's a great loss for me. I'm happy that Bill is fine. It's just a very, very sad story."

He said he was more concerned for Haas emotionally than physically.

"Even at the hospital, a friend of mine met him and said he was very distraught," Harmon said.

Haas is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour whose most prominent victory was at the Tour Championship in 2011, which enabled him to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus. His most famous shot was in a playoff at the Tour Championship, when his ball was partially submerged in a lake.

He comes from a prominent golfing family. His father won nine times on the PGA Tour and 18 times on the PGA Tour Champions. His uncle, Jerry Haas, briefly played on the PGA Tour and is the golf coach at Wake Forest. And his great uncle, Bob Goalby, won the 1968 Masters.

___

Associated Press Golf Writer Doug Ferguson contributed to this report.

___

Contact Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.