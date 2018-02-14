Three Indicted In Mayes County Opioid Overdose Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Indicted In Mayes County Opioid Overdose Death

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced three indictments in an opioid overdose that took place in 2014. Jennifer Boyce, Michael Miers and Christina Dempsey are accused of selling oxycodone in Mayes County.

They are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance.

Authorities say Jennifer McNulty died from an overdose. They say the pills McNulty took were supplied by the trio.

McNulty's son Aaron had been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance, but the charges were dismissed in 2017.

