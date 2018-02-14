Police say 4-month-old dies at in-home daycare in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Police in Stillwater say a 4-month-old died after apparently being found not breathing at an unlicensed, in-home daycare.

Lt. Jeff Watts says in a news release that police were called to the home Monday morning and the infant was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Watts says the daycare provider told officers the child was put down for a nap, then was found about an hour later not breathing.

Watts said the infant's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The name of the daycare provider and the number of children in the home was not released, but Oklahoma State Department of Human Services spokeswoman Casey White told the Stillwater News Press that the home is not licensed.

Information from: Stillwater News Press, http://www.stwnewspress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.