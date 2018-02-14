Oklahoma Dad Surprises Daughter With Special Dance

An Oklahoma dad is melting hearts this Valentine's Day after setting up a special night for his daughter.

Adalynn Airington, 3, came down with the flu and had to miss her school's Daddy-Daughter dance.

So when she started feeling better, her dad, JC, put together a dance for the two of them at home.

It was complete with sparkly lights, dinner, dancing and a story time to end the night.

Their special night also happened to fall on JC's birthday and he said it's the best birthday he's ever had.