Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power, Closes Tulsa Intersection

Image of PSO crews working at the scene.

Image of the intersection of 15th & Peoria in Tulsa.

A transformer fire knocked out power and forced police to close 15th Street at Quaker Wednesday.

Police closed the street because power lines fell onto the road.

PSO said at one point about 800 customers lost power, but it was working to reroute electricity to quickly bring that number down. The outage extended to 11th Street and parts of 3rd Street.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the intersection could be closed for a couple of hours while PSO makes repairs.

No injuries were reported.