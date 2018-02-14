Nowata Police Say Someone Is Siphoning Citizens' Gas

Nowata Police are encouraging residents to be vigilant after people have reported someone siphoning gas from their vehicles.

Police said the thefts are happening at night on McCaffree Street, which is east of D and L off of Highway 60.

Police said people should leave their porch lights and motion lights on because that makes it less likely for crimes to occur because the light makes the thieves visible.

If anyone sees or hears anything, police are asking citizens to call them at 918-273-3531.