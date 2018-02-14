Oklahoma health department investigates measles case

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a minor with measles in Norman likely contracted the infection while traveling abroad.

The Norman Transcript reports that the department is continuing to check with people who visited places in Norman at certain times that correspond with the infected individual's movements.

Measles is spread through the air when an infected person either coughs or sneezes. The infection can remain in an indoor location for up to two hours after that individual leaves.

According to the department, symptoms for the measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and eventually a rash that begins on the face and spread to the rest of the body

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.