US judge leads lawyers, others on trip to homeless camp

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

The number of lawsuits continues to grow in a combined federal challenge of drug companies' role in the opioid crisis.

The number of lawsuits continues to grow in a combined federal challenge of drug companies' role in the opioid crisis.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Federal judge in New York to hear arguments in lawsuit that targets federal marijuana lawslaws.

Federal judge in New York to hear arguments in lawsuit that targets federal marijuana lawslaws.

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans t...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - in this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Denise Lindstrom, a 49-year-old homeless woman, sits in a wheelchair with tearful eyes in front of a moving truck in an homeless encampment on the Santa Ana River trail in Anaheim,...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). A sign is seen posted along a county-owned trail in a Southern California filled with homeless encampments amid a lawsuit over efforts by local officials to shut it down in Santa Ana, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. In Orange Co...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Judge David Carter, a U.S. District Judge, center, followed by an entourage of three dozen lawyers, Orange County workers, nonprofit staff and local officials, tours a Southern California homeless encampment amid a lawsuit over ef...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Judge David Carter, a U.S. District Judge, sixth from left, pointing, followed by an entourage of three dozen lawyers, Orange County workers, nonprofit staff and local officials tours a Southern California homeless encampment amid...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Led by a federal judge, an entourage of three dozen lawyers, activists, county workers and officials set out at dawn Wednesday down a California trail to assess what it would take to move hundreds of homeless people camped along a riverbed.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter boldly ordered the outing in a case in Orange County being watched by homeless advocates along the West Coast and elsewhere grappling with a rise in homelessness caused in part by soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy.

Homeless advocates sued and sought protection from the court when they heard authorities were going to start citing or arresting people who refused to budge from the two-mile (3.2 kilometer) long encampment.

Carter's ruling will only cover people living in the tents near the stadium where the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim play, but homeless advocates elsewhere might look to the case to make similar claims, experts said.

During the more than four-hour tour, Carter spoke with officials about how to remove syringes littering the ground, the lack of access to bathrooms for tent-dwellers, and who is and isn't willing to move to motel rooms the county will offer for 30 days when the encampment is shut down on Tuesday.

"This is going to move much more quickly than anybody suspected," Carter told the lawyers.

The judge stopped frequently on the brisk walk to snap cellphone photos of trash and to pick up discarded water bottles,

The visit came a day after Carter told local government officials they must come up with a plan to move the homeless people from the riverbed before shutting down the encampment, which grew in recent years into a stream of tents and tarps on a bike trail along the Santa Ana River.

County officials then offered to provide up to 400 motel rooms, which homeless advocates welcomed as a way to ease the transition.

Details are still being hashed out about longer-term housing alternatives and allegations by homeless advocates that police in several Orange County cities pushed people to the riverbed by forcing them off sidewalks and streets.

Orange County, home to 3.2 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego, started telling the homeless last month that officials were closing the encampment and offering to store belongings and help find shelter.

Many people moved out, and the number of tents is much smaller than just a few weeks ago. But the process was halted after homeless advocates obtained a court order over fears tent dwellers with no other place to go would be arrested if they refused to leave.

Under the agreement being worked out in court, anyone left in the encampment will be asked to move Tuesday to temporary housing. The county says it will be able to provide 700 to 800 beds in motels and other locations for people driven from the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.