APNewsBreak: Democrats say Interior boss withheld key facts

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

Big steps for giant schnauzer could lead to dogdom's mighty prize at Westminster.

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

Oregon's Legislature is considering taking a step toward enshrining the right to health care in its state constitution, which would be unprecedented in the United States.

The number of lawsuits continues to grow in a combined federal challenge of drug companies' role in the opioid crisis.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Federal judge in New York to hear arguments in lawsuit that targets federal marijuana lawslaws.

Pot-users want judge to declare marijuana safe under US law

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

By DAN ELLIOTT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Two Democratic congressmen accused Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Donald McEachin of Virginia sent Zinke a letter demanding he freeze the reorganization until he provides more information to Congress, which has the final say over the plan.

The letter accuses Zinke of trying to implement the plan piecemeal "to avoid full scrutiny by Congress." It says Zinke promised to provide details in budget documents released Monday but did not.

"Those assurances were not honored," the letter says.

Zinke's spokeswoman, Heather Swift, said the department does not yet have a final reorganization plan.

"The congressmen are mistaken," she said.

Swift also said Jim Cason, the department's associate deputy secretary, briefed Republican and Democratic congressional staff members on the plan in January.

The reorganization could have widespread impacts in the West, home of most of the resources the Interior Department manages: a wealth of public lands, water, wildlife, parks, archaeological and historic sites, oil and gas, coal and grazing ranges.

Zinke, a former congressman from Montana, wants to relocate many of his department's top decision-makers officials from Washington, D.C., to still-undisclosed cities in the West.

The draft plan, provided to The Associated Press by the Western Governors Association, reorganizes the department into 13 regions based on rivers and ecosystems instead of the current state boundaries.

Grijalva and McEachin are members of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Six Republican members of the House Natural Resources Committee told Zinke last month they support the reorganization. They said it would make the Interior Department more efficient, and moving top officials to the West would make them more responsive to local concerns.

A bipartisan group of Western governors has expressed concerns that organizing the department's 70,000 employees and their operations around natural features instead of state lines would weaken states' influence on department decisions.

They sent Zinke their own letter Feb. 1, saying he has not consulted with them about his reorganization plan and asking him to delay it.

The budget documents released Monday included only a broad outline of the plan, requesting $17.5 million to get it started and saying the new regional boundaries would be finalized this year.

___

This story has been corrected to show Rep. Raul Grijalva is from Arizona, not New Mexico.

___

Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20elliott.

