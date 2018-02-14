Former Tulsa Zoo Train Conductor Sentenced For Child Sexual Abus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former Tulsa Zoo Train Conductor Sentenced For Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man who was formerly employed as the Tulsa Zoo train conductor pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Bowman pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2017 in Osage County court, according to online court documents.

Kim Bowman was employed at the Tulsa Zoo at the time of his arrest in December 2016 but his employment was terminated shortly after charges were filed. 

12/8/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Zoo Train Conductor Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

In 2016, Tulsa Zoo spokespeople said that Bowman had been employed there about a year. 

Charges of aggravated possession of child pornography were filed because Bowman had more than 30,000 images of child porn on his home computer, investigators said. 

Possession of more 100-plus images constitutes 'aggravated possession,' according to state law. Police said the images and videos were found on his computer and were of girls ages 7 to 12 years old.

Police said the child in the sexual abuse complaint was someone he knew, not a child he met through his job at the zoo. 

12/13/2016 Related Story: Former Tulsa Zoo Employee Now Facing Child Sexual Abuse Count

