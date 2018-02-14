Police Responding To Shooting At Florida High School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

PARKLAND, Florida -

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, CBS reports.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said there are reports of victims. Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami there are between 20 and 50 victims. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

It's still very early in the response, and CBS News cautions that the initial reports may not be accurate, but at least two people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher. They did not appear to be seriously injured, according to CBS.

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff's office said via Twitter. 

The White House said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation.

Students at the school were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in a closet.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him and later asked when police were coming to help them.

The school is on lockdown at this time.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” wrote White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

